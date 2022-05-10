KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Prevention Week, a week dedicated to addressing the alcohol and drug problem in our communities and ways to prevent it.

Local educators across Luzerne and Wyoming Counties learned about different prevention tactics Tuesday morning at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit in Kingston.

The press conference was hosted by the Luzerne and Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Program and Commonwealth Prevention Alliance. They say it’s never too young for teachers and parents to talk to kids about medicine safety.









“About not picking something up without asking first. But then talk about even the stuff that can help us can hurt us if it’s not ours and build on that and our hope is that when kids are older they aren’t taking someone else’s prescriptions to mask a feeling or to have a different feeling,” said Cammie Anderson, Prevention Education Coordinator, Robinson Counseling Center.

Anderson encourages parents to call their school counselors for help or resources to talk to their students about alcohol and drug prevention.