Luzerne County non-profit receives grant for program designed to help the visually impaired

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A non-profit in Luzerne County received a grant, thanks to the outstanding contributions of one of its workers.





Northeast Sight Services in Exeter received $10,000 from the PPL Foundation through their Bright Light Program.

The money was awarded in honor of Kristen Boyle, who’s legally blind and designs programs to assist those in the community who are also visually impaired.

“I really just wanted to help people, and working here has allowed me to do that. And I’m so happy over the past few years that I’ve been here, the programs that we’ve created and all of the different people I’ve met and helped along the way. And I really hope it inspires others who might see this, that if you want to help people, they definitely can,” Boyle said.

The PPL Foundation is giving out 10 grants totaling $100,000 to non-profits in Pennsylvania.