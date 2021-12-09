Luzerne County names new director of elections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County has announced a new Director of Elections.

On Thursday afternoon, acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced that the role of Director of Elections has been filled by Plains native and Coughlin High School graduate Michael Susek.

Susek has 15 years of experience working in elections administration and was a certified election official in Colorado.

“While working for Larimer County in Colorado in his capacity of Assistant Manager of Elections, he was responsible for managing employees, developing performance measurements and leveraging data and technology to improve processes. He oversaw all aspects of the election including deploying new voting systems, which are the same systems used here in Luzerne County,” a statement from Crocamo read.

Susek fill the position vacated in September by former elections director Bob Morgan.