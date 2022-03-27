WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Water Street Bridge in Luzerne County has been closed for months after an inspection deemed it unsafe. But a solution for repairs is on the horizon.

The County council is working toward reopening the bridge possibly with some help from the state.

Costs to remove and replace the bridge are about the same as rehabilitating it. Officials don’t know exactly what will be done with the bridge but now know where a lot of the money will come from.

The Water St. Bridge connecting Pittston to West Pittston was built in 1914. Last summer, an inspection found extensive deterioration and erosion of the steel. It’s been closed ever since. But now, Luzerne County Council is close to a solution.

“The funding or finance that you discussed on the calls would be hopefully 80% from the federal government, 15% from Pennsylvania and 5% from the county,” explained Brian Thornton/Luzerne County Councilman:

During the work session on Tuesday, council members discussed the multi-bridge or “bridge bundling.” Project agreement between the county and PennDOT.

Bundling the project for the county-owned Water St. Bridge with the project for the state-owned Fort Jenkins Bridge, about 300 feet upriver. If the county agrees to transfer the project to PennDOT, they can use federal and state funds authorized for this project to cover up to 95% of the costs. $24.6 million from the federal government, $4.6 million from the state, and the county will provide the remaining five percent about $1.5 million.

PennDOT will take over design and construction. the county will be responsible for maintenance.

“This is an example of a council member speaking with the state on his own time, outside of a council meeting and getting things done,” said Stephen Urban, Luzerne County councilman.

Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo said no official decision has been made, but this is the initial step.

“We’ll be working with PennDOT as this project goes forward and this is the initial step. To delay this would just delay the work,” said Romilda Crocamo, Acting Luzerne County Manager.

PennDOT is planning a public meeting on the project for the first week of April.

We may know the next county manager in just two days. The resolution to appoint a new county manager is back on the agenda for the Special Council Meeting on Tuesday, after it was postponed last week.