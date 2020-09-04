Luzerne County mother still seeking justice for son killed in 2015 hit and run

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mother is making a plea for justice. Her son, Joey Coleman, was killed by a hit-and-run driver near Main Road in Hanover Township. She says she will never stop looking for the person responsible. Five years later, his killer remains free.

“I want to know how you live with yourself. I want to know how it doesn’t bother you one bit?” said Barbara Coleman, Joey Coleman’s mother.

Barbara speaks directly to the person who hit her son in the early morning hours of August 22, 2015 and then drove away.

“It still feels the same as it did that morning. I mean when I wake up I still, even the week leading up to it I feel the pain of opening the door and hearing my son was dead in the road,” Barbara said. “I just started screaming, screaming, I didn’t see him in his room. I started screaming.”

Ever since that morning this mother has been on a mission to track down the person driving the vehicle that hit and killed her son.

Mehalshick: “Do you think you know who did this?”

Barbara: “Yes, I’m pretty confident I know who did this.”

And she says she has given that information to the Hanover Township Police, and she is also appealing to the public for help in solving this crime.





“I still feel that somebody out there knows whoever left him to die in the road. Somebody out there knows,” said Barbara.

Ted Harrison lives near the crime scene, he saw all of the commotion that morning.

“So, I don’t think anyone knows anything, if they know they are not saying nothing,” Harrison said.

Hanover Township Police Chief Al Walker said that this case is not closed and his detectives have conducted hundreds of interviews and traveled out of state to check out a possible suspect vehicle.

He admits that investigators are still looking for that piece of information that can lead to an arrest.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the Coleman hit-and-run to call Hanover Township police or Luzerne County 911.