WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County’s search for a manager has run into one complication after another. It’s been more than two weeks since the county council was supposed to make a decision, but they’re far from reaching one.

“It’s very frustrating, kind of exhausting at this point,” Lee-Ann McDermott, Luzerne County Council Member.

Emotions are running high as Luzerne County remains without a permanent manager. It all started when County Council postponed the vote on March 23. At a special meeting held a week later, none of the nominees got the seven votes needed to get the job, and nobody was elected.

“Right now, we’re in sort of unprecedented, uncharted territory as a council,” said Stephen Urban, Luzerne County Council member.

But that confusion continues to intensify. Monday, Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo withdrew herself as a candidate.

The decision comes after five council members voted for her and the remaining six voted for finalist Randy Robertson.

It creates the opportunity for Crocamo’s supporters to either reconsider Robertson or possible new candidates, brought in by an outside search committee.

“I’m against that, just because it’s going to take way too much time and it has. We certainly spent a lot of time and due diligence to get to this point,” said Lee Ann McDermott, Luzerne County Council member.

But it doesn’t stop there. If Robert Schnee wins the 116th legislative district state representative race, he’ll have to vacate his seat on the county council.

“He will probably be exiting sometime after next week,” said Stephen Urban, Luzerne County Council member.

With everything going on, it’s unclear how long it will take to name a new manager.

“We are trying, all council members, are trying to put the best manager in there that is going to make the county successful,” said McDermott.

We reached out to other members of the Luzerne County Council for comment, but we did not hear back.

The next council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 12.