Luzerne County manager responds to discarded ballots investigation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Luzerne County Manager David Pedri issued a letter Friday explaining how 9 mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 General Election ended up in a dumpster outside the Luzerne County Elections Bureau in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the letter, Luzerne County has a “longstanding practice” of hiring temporary seasonal independent contractors to assist them in the months leading up to an election.

Pedri tells Eyewitness News that one of these contractors assigned to sort mail for the Elections Bureau incorrectly discarded UMOVA (Uniformed Military and Overseas Voters Act) ballots into the trash. The mistake was identified by Luzerne County Elections Director Shelby Watchilla, who immediately began an internal inquiry and alerted her supervisors.

According to Pedri, the independent contractor responsible for the mistake was terminated.

After the internal inquiry was complete, Watchilla contacted the Luzerne County Office of Law who said the incident needed to be reported to authorities. The District Attorney’s Office was then contacted to investigate.

Garbage from the Elections Bureau from September 14 through September 16, the time the independent contractor was on County property, was put in a dumpster and secured by County staff, according to the letter.

The trash was then searched by the FBI, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and county staff. All contents relating to the matter were taken by the FBI.

