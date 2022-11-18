LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the last day on the job for Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson.

He announced his resignation several weeks ago citing family health issues.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with Robertson about his short tenure as county manager.

Robertson also opens up about what he says are ongoing issues facing county government. He also weighs in on the recent problems at the election bureau.

Mehalshick will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.