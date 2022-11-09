WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation.

Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job.

Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before the meeting that he was intending to resign for reasons unrelated to the election problems. He says family obligations are the primary reason for his resignation.

The announcement of Robertson’s resignation comes just one day after a paper shortage caused voting pandemonium at polling places throughout all of Luzerne County.