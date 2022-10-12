LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson’s proposed 2023 budget includes a 6.75% property tax increase.

Under Robertson’s budget proposal, the owner of a property assessed at the county average of $132,776 would pay $55 per year more in county property tax.



That increase amounts to less than $5 per month, Robertson said in a message included with the budget he presented to council.



Inflation in the United States has increased 17% since 2018 but the county property tax rate increased just once, by 3.25% in 2020.

