WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne county council did not vote on the county manager position as expected Tuesday night. Council members motioned to remove the vote from the agenda in front of a packed courthouse and those in attendance didn’t like it.

Throughout the search, members of the public have shown a vested interest in the county manager’s decision. But ‘new information’ on the candidates brought the process to a halt.

People packed the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday evening to find out who would be the next county manager. As soon as the meeting was called to order, Councilman Brian Thornton motioned to remove the vote from the agenda. He said he received new information about the candidates, primarily from former council members.

“There’s just a lot more that I would like to investigate with the three candidates that I’m not comfortable with now. I called several councilmembers here on the phone today and I heard similar sentiment,” said Brian Thornton, Luzerne County Councilman.

Council voted 8-3 to delete the vote from the agenda. The three no votes came from councilmen Perry, Shnee, and Urban. The County council interviewed the three final candidates for county manager last week,

Randy Roberston, David W. Johnston and Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

“You were supposed to vote this evening, I understand it got delayed but that vote was going to determine the long-term trajectory of this county’s future. Last November, the voters sent a clear message, they want change,” said Greg Brannan, concerned citizen, Mountain Top.

There is a lot riding on this vote. the county is up against issues of high public interest like deteriorating roads, broken bridges, and allocating federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill. The county manager’s decision will likely determine how those issues are dealt with, a common theme at the podium. The new manager must prioritize the people and their concerns above anything else.

“I implore county council to seriously weigh in on who you choose as county manager. I truly believe the constituents have voiced their concern, they have voiced who they would like to see hired as county manager. Your decision should be based on your constituents,” said Maryann Velez, Duryea.

Eyewitness News reached out to councilman Thornton for more details on this ‘new information and we’re awaiting his response.