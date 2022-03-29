WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After several weeks of interviews and debate, we still don’t know who will lead Luzerne County.

Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to appoint the county’s top manager. But that meeting did not go as planned.

A familiar scene Tuesday night at the Luzerne County Courthouse. A room packed with people waiting to find out who would be the next county manager. But after none of the three finalists received the seven-county council votes required, the wait will continues.

“This has never happened before,” said Kendra Radle, chair, Luzerne County Council.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle describes the situation as ‘unprecedented.’

Among the 11 council members. six voted for Randy Robertson, and the remaining five voted for acting county manager Romilda Crocamo. The third finalist, David Johnston, didn’t get any votes.

The stalemate has left many in the audience frustrated with the outcome.

“You had an opportunity tonight to give the folks in the county what they wanted, Change. Change! Why can’t you come to a consensus,” questioned John Newman, Nanticoke.

Others demand answers as there is a lot riding on this decision.

“Now that the vote’s happened, I just kind of wanted to ask a question to anybody that would be willing to answer, what happens from here? Is there a second vote? Do we go back to search? Does anyone know,” asked Greg Brannan, Wright Township.

Radle says the council must determine how to proceed.

“We have to just work to figure out how we’re going to get the next county manager, whether that be a new search committee, start from the beginning, who we’re gonna keep as interim if the interim manager right now will stay as interim, so those are all things we have to decide in the coming weeks,” Radle said.

Until Luzerne County Council decides what to do next, Romilda Crocamo remains Acting County Manager.

Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on April 12.