WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Romilda Crocamo will be Luzerne County’s new manager, decided in a county council 10-1 vote.

The vote tally and swift action reflects a nearly united front that Crocamo is the correct choice to fill the position left by prior manager Randy Robertson last November.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban was the lone vote against Crocamo.

Crocamo will receive $160,000 in the new position and is expected to start her tenure around June 1.