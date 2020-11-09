Luzerne County manager discusses rise in COVID-19 cases, mitigation efforts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News spoke with Luzerne County Manager David Pedri about the rise of COVID-19 numbers locally. Luzerne County is seeing recent daily reports between 50-70 cases, with some daily reports of upwards of 100 cases. These cases are in both the general population and nursing homes.

Pedri discusses the concern for the county as a whole to get this under control, especially going into colder temperatures. He also talks about how the county was able to get out of the Red Phase in spring and compares this month’s case numbers to spring. He’s heard no word on another shutdown or Red Phase as of this morning

