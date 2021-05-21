Luzerne County Manager David Pedri resigning in July

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a statement sent out Friday, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced he has submitted his resignation.

“Today, I tendered my resignation of the position of Luzerne County Manager to the

Luzerne County Council effective July 6, 2021,” Pedri said in the statement.

Pedri says he will be taking a position in the private sector after serving as county manager for the last five years.

Read his full release below.

We will have more on this story coming up on Eyewitness News at 11am and noon.