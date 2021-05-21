Luzerne County Manager David Pedri resigning in July

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a statement sent out Friday, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced he has submitted his resignation.
“Today, I tendered my resignation of the position of Luzerne County Manager to the
Luzerne County Council effective July 6, 2021,” Pedri said in the statement.
Pedri says he will be taking a position in the private sector after serving as county manager for the last five years.
Read his full release below.
