EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The trial will be underway Tuesday for a Luzerne County man accused in a deadly vehicle crash.

Police reports say Joseph Persico of Shavertown was driving the wrong way on the Turnpike in Carbon County when he hit and killed 50-year-old Paul Gerrity of Scranton in 2018.

Investigators say he was driving under the influence when the crash happened. Jury selection got underway Monday in Jim Thorpe in the case.