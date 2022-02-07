Luzerne County man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been given a life sentence after he pled guilty to the murder of his wife.

Daniel Barrett, of Plymouth, pled guilty to murdering his wife, Mary Barrett, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Office.

The murder occurred in January of 2021, when, following an argument, Daniel struck his wife several times with a blunt object and then stabbed her before dragging her body into the basement.

Daniel then impersonated his wife online when friends began asking about her.

Two days later, Daniel turned himself in to police custody.

Barrett was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.