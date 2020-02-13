Luzerne County man sentenced for murder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Luzerne County judge sentenced Brandon Gambardella, 20, of West Hazleton to 15 to 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of Anthony Bonney, 17, of Freeland in June of 2018.

Prosecutors say it was the result of a botched drug deal.

Gambardella pleaded guilty to third-degree murder last month.

The killing happened near Freeland Public Park.

Investigators say Bonney tried to sell Gambardella baking soda and drywall shavings presented as cocaine.

Gambardella chased Bonney firing several shots. Bonney died the same day at the hospital.