Luzerne County man receives 14 years for armed bank robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man who stuck-up a bank in Plains Township will spend the next 14 years in prison.

Derek Spaide, 27, of Hanover Township, was sentenced today for his part in the armed robbery of the Luzerne National Bank in Plains Township on May 16th of 2018.

Spaide pleaded guilty to entering the bank with a t-shirt over his face, pointing a rifle at employees, and demanding money. He made off with just over $8,000 in cash and fled in a getaway car driven by 29-year-old Gerald Pambianco.

The two led police on a high-speed chase before having their vehicle disabled on Route 309 in Plains Township. Spaide fled the disabled vehicle and attempted to get into the car of a person stopped in traffic before being caught by police.

Gerald Pambianco is awaiting sentencing.