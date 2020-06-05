Luzerne County man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Bruce Redmond, 31, of Dallas has pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of firearms and methamphetamine trafficking. The office says the charges are related to search warrants served at both his residence in Dallas and his business office in Kingston which ended in the seizing of roughly 58 guns, 6,664 rounds of ammo and methamphetamine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Kingston Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case.

In a release, the office said the maximum total prison time Redmond could get according to sentencing guidelines is 30 years but there are a variety of factors and considerations to be made by the judge in determining what he receives.