HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man in Luzerne County sent $750 in gift cards to an address in New York for a puppy that never came on July 10.

Officials said a 56-year-old man contacted a fraudulent Facebook account selling York puppies. The unknown actor told the victim to go to Walmart, buy $750 in gift cards, and then send them to an address in New Albany, New York.

After sending the $750 to the scammer, troopers said the unknown actor asked for an additional $1,000 for the puppy. The victim did not send any further money to the suspect.

For information on how to avoid a scam and signs on what a scam looks like, visit the FTC’s Consumer Advice Website.