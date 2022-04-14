Police say they believe there are more victims and they hope Martin's arrest encourages them to speak out

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man was arraigned Thursday on two additional arrest warrants and is accused of sexually assaulting two children from 1991 to 1996, according to police.

Lehman Township police say 44-year-old John Martin, who was facing rape of a child charges back in July, began assaulting the first victim when she was around seven years old. The victim described the first incident where Martin climbed into bed with her, took off her pants and put his genitalia to hers, according to police.

The victim said that between the years of 1991 to 1995 there were an additional 20 to 30 incidents where Martin touched the victim inappropriately, according to official court documents.

According to police, the second victim said that she was either six or seven years old when Martin molested her. She detailed that she was in bed sleeping when Martin came into her room, got on top of her and molested her, officials say.

The second victim said the assault happened between the years 1994 to 1996, police say.

Martin is facing multiple charges related to aggravated assault of a child, indecent assault without consent of others and corruption of minors.

Police say they believe there are more victims and they hope Thursday’s arraignment encourages them to speak out.