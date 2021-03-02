Luzerne County man facing child sex abuse charges

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges for engaging in child sex acts spanning multiple years, according to court paperwork.

Police say the victim contacted the Sugarloaf Township Police Department and Luzerne County District Attorney explaining sexual acts that took place from the age of 10 or 11-years-old until they were 17. The victim identified Donald Copeland as the abuser.

The victim told investigators the abuse began in 2008 and took place in various locations including Suglarloaf Township, Hazleton, near Wilkes-Barre and various locations outside of Luzerne County, according to court paperwork.

On one occasion, the victim told investigators Copeland came to their family’s residence for Christmas with his wife and two children. Copeland performed sexual acts on the victim while the rest of the family members were downstairs in the residence.

Investigators say the victim contacted Copeland via phone to discuss the past encounters. During the call Copeland explained that he never wanted to hurt the victim and that he never wanted to do anything that wasn’t good for the victim. He went onto say “it was something he enjoyed” and believed it was no harm to the victim.

Copeland asked the victim during the call what he was going to do with this information because “if it blew up it would impact a lot of people,” Copeland said.

Copeland is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 16 and corruption of a minor.