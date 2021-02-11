Luzerne County man donates kidney to friend on verge of kidney failure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 32-year-old Chris Joseph of Tunkhannock (seen on right) was suffering from kidney failure and had been on dialysis since 2018.









He needed a kidney donor and his friend since his mid-teens came through. Mike Maxwell donated a kidney last June to Mr. Joseph who feels like he has a new lease on life especially with so many people struggling to find a donor.

Mark Hiller speaks with both men and the transplant surgeon ahead of National Donor Day which is February 14.The report airs tonight on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m. on WYOU.