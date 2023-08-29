EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a Luzerne County man was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle crash Monday that left another man injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a crash in the 800 block of Route 924 (Main Boulevard) around 2:00 p.m., at the top of the hill below Sheppton and above Brandonville/Ringtown.

Police say for an unknown reason the driver of a Mitsubishi, Jose Robles, 59, of Hazleton, lost control and began to spin and hit a car traveling on the northbound lane.

Robles was pronounced dead on the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner.

State police note the driver of the second car was taken to Lehigh Calley Hazleton Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.