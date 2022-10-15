WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday.

Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say Vanderhoff’s vehicle continued north and exited the road way completely eventually crashing into a tree.

First responders said Vanderhoff died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash. Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the cause.