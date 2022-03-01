Luzerne County man collecting donations to send to homeland of Ukraine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While the world watches brave Ukrainian soldiers and citizens fight back against the Russian invasion, many are looking for ways to help.

A Luzerne County man is collecting vital supplies and is making sure they get to his homeland.

What’s the most effective way to help Ukraine from across the globe? Oleh Krupko is trying to meet the most immediate needs on the ground starting with first aid.

“After the initial just complete shock, I really wanted to do something to help,” said Oleh Krupko.

He’s collecting donations to help people in Ukraine. He held a drive on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Edward Chomko Funeral Home, which is now decorated with Ukrainian flags.

“I came here to donate because I see what’s going on and you know, anything I can do to help,” said Adam Williams, donor, Forty Fort.

Krupko was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. with his mother and sister when he was eight. The rest of his family is still there.

“Almost all of them are in Chernivtsi which is in Western Ukraine, which is relatively safe for now,” Krupko said. “They all wanted to stay, they wanted to help. And some that had kids, by the time they decided they wanted to leave, they couldn’t.”

Ukrainian Citizens have joined troops to help defend their country against Russian invaders.

“We’re looking for tourniquets bandages, gauze, over-the-counter pain killers, any sort of stuff like that. Also, I’m looking for any sort of blood coagulating agents,” Krupko explained.

Getting these items into the country and into the hands of Ukrainian citizens is a challenge. Krupko is working with Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church and people near the borders to coordinate the delivery.

“It’s difficult, we never thought we’d see this but everybody is doing what they can. It’s all we can do and hope that there is a peaceful resolution to everything,” said Olesya Krupko, donor, Ukrainian.

Krupko is having another drive on Sunday, March 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. He’s looking for solar USB chargers, not the lithium battery kind, to help keep lines of communication open for Ukrainians.