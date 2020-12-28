Luzerne County man charged with rape, corruption of minors

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have charged 53-year-old Ricky Federici with sex crimes after a victim came forward in the summer of 2019. Police say she detailed a pattern of abuse beginning in 2012 at which time she was 15 years old and Federici was 44.

Police say Federici would force her to have sexual intercourse with him and become violent if she resisted. The abuse went on for seven years according to police and would mostly happen in a home in the Heather Highlands Trailer Park. Police say some occurrences happened outside the home when Federici would pull over and abuse her in the car.

Federici is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, terroristic threats and simple assault.