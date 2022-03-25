HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More charges are being filed against a Luzerne County man involving sexual offenses with minors.

22-year-old Rafael Santiago Jr. had previously been charged numerous sexual assault charges in the beginning of March.

According to police, two more victims have been identified as having been accosted by Santiago, both of whom were minors during their encounter.

Santiago faces multiple more charges including unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and others.

Santiago’s preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for April 18.