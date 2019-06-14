Luzerne County man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl

A Luzerne County man is charged with molesting a 12-year-old girl.

23-year-old Bruce Panatteri of Bear Creek Township was arraigned Thursday morning. He’s accused of inappropriately touching the girl on several occasions. The victim told police the assaults began when she was in the fourth grade.

Panatteri is charged with involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

