SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit.

Investigators say Lewis and his group also applied for multiple pandemic relief loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Officials believe the group received over $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds.

Court officials said documents claim the group used those funds to purchase retail merchandise.

Lewis now faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and false statement offenses.

Lewis was charged and arrested on September 16. His co-conspirator, Robert Brownstein, 51 from Scranton, was previously charged with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.