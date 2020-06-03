Luzerne County mail-in ballot counting is underway

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Counting of the vote-by-mail ballots is underway at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections in Wilkes-Barre.





It’s a close race for the Republican nomination in the 8th congressional district which covers much of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. Six candidates are vying for the GOP nod to face incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright.

Eyewitness News was at Jim Bognet’s campaign rally. The folks there were cautiously optimistic that he would be victorious when the final numbers are in. We spoke with him and Earl Granville. Here’s what they had to say as the vote count continues.

“It was a great day. We’re really gratified by what we saw on that campaign trail, people coming out all around, we had great volunteers. It’s gonna be a great race. We’re gonna have to wait, be up late tonight probably into tomorrow to see the results but we feel really good with where we are,” said Bognet.

“Well, so far so good. It looks like it’s neck and neck right now but I mean we got a long way to go here with all these other counts we gotta come in and especially the mail-in ballots. It sounds like we got a long way to go we might not even know tonight so we’re hoping for the best on our side,” said Granville.

We also spoke to four-term incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright who ran unopposed.

“It’s been an honor representing Northeastern Pennsylvania and the things I focus on are jobs and the economy and doing everything we can to get our fair share of tax dollars working for us back here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Cartwright.

The final vote is taking some time because counties have to continue counting vote-by-mail ballots. Officials say it may take until Friday to count all of the 40,000+ ballots.