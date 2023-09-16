HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gun violence has been on the rise in Hazleton in recent weeks, but Luzerne County officials and police are hoping to turn things around by taking a tour of the city.

Friday night a tour was led by an out-of-town guest with a special message.

The trend has been scary. Gun violence is on the rise in Hazleton, even making its way to the city’s public parks.

“One of the biggest concerns that we have is that there are acts of violence at parks where a lot of families and kids and children play. We just want to be the folks that come out and interrupt the violence that’s happening here,” explained Rodney Busch the coordinator from Promise Neighborhoods of Lehigh Valley.

Hazleton City officials and law enforcement teamed up with Promise Neighborhoods of Lehigh Valley on Friday, traveling from park to park to spread anti-gun violence awareness.

“We’ve been having some issues with some violence and gun violence that we’re trying to target through grants and we’re partnering with the end gun violence organization to try to reach out to the community and stop some of that violence,” explained Captain Anthony White Hazleton Police Department.

The Allentown-based organization works to end violence in communities in two ways the first they call “reactive” work.

“When there are acts of violence, specifically gun violence, we come in and we try to get in between because normally if there’s one act of violence there’s gonna be another one in retaliation,” added Busch.

The second is assessing the needs of the community through different programs they call this their “proactive” work.

“Any facet of need that any group or demographic needs in a community, we have some type of a program to address that,” continued Busch.

As the city and Promise Neighborhoods work together to spread the word about gun violence, the police department is actively doing everything it can to put an end to it.

“We’ve installed gunshot detection systems throughout the city. we have additional money for follow-up investigations to treat every shooting like it’s a homicide, we’re following up on where these guns are coming from and we’ve increased overtime patrols,” said Captain White.

Promise Neighborhoods says their programs have been successful in Allentown and hope to bring similar positive changes to Hazleton.