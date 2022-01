SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local residents were up early Friday morning to head to Washington D.C. for the 49th annual march for life.

This bus left from st. Elizabeth ann seton parish in Swoyersville at 6:30 am. Organizers tell Eyewitnesses News they are seeing a change in the age of participants from older to younger.

The local group will be joining thousands in Washington DC for the rally and will return later Friday night.