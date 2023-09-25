EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced a Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) in Luzerne County has reopened.

According to officials, the FW&GS at 12 Diana Lane in West Hazleton, has reopened to the public. The store was damaged on July 29 when a car drove into it.

The store hours are Monday and Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the store number is 570-459-6472.

Additional locations and store hours can be found on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website.