WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s now easier than ever to get cozy with your favorite book thanks to a newly designed website.

​​Now with the flick of a finger, you can read your favorite book.

Luzerne County libraries have modernized their website ​in order to make it easier for visitors to find library materials, programs, and other services they provide.

Everything one may need to find on the new website is within one or two clicks from the easy-to-use homepage.

“Your online presence is like your front door to a lot of people, so we have a lot of people that use library resources that never actually enter our buildings so they need to use our databases and we wanted to make a website that’s more compatible with modern devices,” said Richard Miller, the assistive administrator of the Luzerne County Library System.

The website is more responsive to mobile devices and is utilized by all 10 libraries within Luzerne County, providing visitors access to each.

“People are enjoying it. We are seeing more people sign up for library cards, it’s more of a landing page to reach other libraries so if you’re not sure which library is nearest to you or which library has the resources that you need, you just need to visit luzernelibraries.org,” Miller explained.

Library cards are available for anyone who lives in Luzerne County and they can even apply on the website giving all residents an easier and more accessible way to curl up with their favorite book.

Library cards are free for all Luzerne County residents and can be used at any of the state-aided libraries in Pennsylvania without charge.