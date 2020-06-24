Luzerne County libraries allowing curbside pickup for books

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many libraries across Luzerne County are open for curbside pickup.

Each library has limited hours and days for this service.

You can find books online and/or call to ask what is available, then set up time to pick up. Books are then put into bags.

The library staff wears gloves and masks while handling the books. Your name is then written on each bag of books and are placed outside on a table for the designated pickup time.

Returns are normal in the bin. Those books are then in quarantine for 3 days and then wiped down.

There is no book exchange between library systems yet.

Tonight at 6, Eyewitness News talks to the Director at Wyoming Free Library to break down how the curbside pickup service works.

For more information from Luzerne County libraries, click here.