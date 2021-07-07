Luzerne County learning center raising money for children in need

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital kicked off in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.





A bike-a-thon was held at Starry Knights Learning Center in Mountain Top. More than a dozen preschoolers rode around to learn about bike safety, while raising funds for other children in need.

“It teaches the kids, the kids children are helping children out during this time during COVID they had lost quite a few funds,” said Melody Glazenski, Starry Knights Learning Center.

So far about $100 has been raised. Starry Knights is accepting donations through the month of July.