PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many areas in NEPA kicked off the first night of December with their annual holiday events.

Pittston brought back its holiday market, showcasing dozens of local vendors.

Pittston surely did not let the weather rain on their parade.

The city held its La Festa Di Natale in a large tent where shoppers were safe from the weather and taken into somewhat of a winter wonderland.

Holiday music filled the air as Pittston’s La Festa Di Natale returned for the weekend.

Among shoppers were Chris Skibitsky and her daughter who have turned the holiday market into a tradition.

“We come every year and we love the vendors and it’s really just a fun, fun thing to support the community,” said Skibitsky.

More than 30 vendors joined in on the fun this year and were ready to sell their handmade and locally sourced goods to those who stopped by.

This ginormous tent filled with dozens of local businesses not only gives people the chance to put some presents under the tree but also shop small this holiday season

“There are so many great vendors in the area and small businesses that are sometimes struggling even post-COVID, so it’s so nice to come out to support and see everyone doing well,” explained Skibitsky.

Nan Quinlan is just one of these vendors, selling her unique blankets that are literally made by hand using her fingers to weave her works of art into a warm masterpiece.

‘There are so many different vendors that put so much work and love and everything into their product and instead of going to a regular store to purchase, you come here and it’s a nice little keepsake,” said Quinlan.

Even if you don’t bring home any stocking stuffers there is plenty to keep you entertained.

“People just love to come and touch them. they walk by and they’re like, “Oh that’s soft,” ADDED Bob Quinlan.

The market will continue on Saturday and will run from noon to five in the evening.