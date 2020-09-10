Luzerne County Juvenile Detention Center future uncertain as officials consider options

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Once described as a “gulag” and closed by corrupt judges in the Kids for Cash scandal, the former Luzerne County Juvenile Detention Center has been vacant for nearly 20 years. At one time it was also a prison for women.









County leaders are now debating what to do with the structure.

Eyewitness News takes you inside for a look see at the condition of the building.

As one county official remarked today, “If these walls could speak, they’d have stories to tell.”

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.