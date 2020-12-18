Luzerne County hospitals administer first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline employees

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 has taken hundreds of thousands of lives, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The COVID-19 vaccine… Something we’ve been hearing about for months. The day finally came.

Several hospitals in our area administered their first round of vaccinations to frontline workers on Friday. Director of Lehigh Valley Home Care Lynda Naperkowski was one of the first people locally to receive the vaccine for the coronavirus.

On Friday, LVHN Hazleton and Commonwealth Health in Wilkes-Barre did their part in helping to protect their healthcare workers. Naperkowski says, though it may help to protect you from the virus, it could have side effects.

“Possible side affects are, of course, pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, malaise, chills and pyrexia. So basically, you may feel like you have a bug,” said Naperkowski.