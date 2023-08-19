SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special honor, Saturday, for a Luzerne County boy known for his long locks of hair.

A parade was held in Swoyersville to honor the five-year-old with the mullet known as Kamden “The Kammander” Cunningham.

He was also presented with a special citation in his hometown.

Kamden was also presented a citation declaring Saturday “Kamden Cunningham Day” after he participated in the annual USA Mullet Championship.

Out of hundreds of competitors, he placed third this week for the number of votes received, and the nearly 8,800 dollars he raised for wounded veterans.

“I just want to say thank you for everyone who supported him and no matter what way they did whether it was sharing things, donating, or voting. we didn’t realize how far this would go,” said Kelsey Cunningham, Kamden’s mother.

“We just wanted to say thank you to him because it’s not often you see kids, even his age, going forward and doing good things,” added Mayor Christopher Concert from Swoyersville.

Another honor awaits Kamden.

His mom says he will appear in the next edition of “People” magazine.