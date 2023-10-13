WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 years ago on October 13, 2013, the Wilkes-Barre music scene lost an important and influential member of their community.

Michael Onley, better known as DJ Mo, was honored Friday for the fond memories held by those who knew him.

DJ Mo was shot and killed in 2013 outside a bar in Wilkes-Barre.

His family and friends honored him Friday with a candle-lit walk from Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to Wilkes University.

George Mayor Brown was in attendance and declared October 13 to officially be “DJ Mo Day”.

The walk ended with live entertainment and a photo dedicated to DJ Mo in the university.

DJ Mo’s mom says this day is something her son would be proud to see.

“If Mike was here, he would be very, very pleased. in fact, he would be in the forefront. This was what he was about. Helping people, promoting peace, you know what I’m saying? Stopping the violence,” Najada Pilgrim DJ Mo’s mom.

We will have much more on the official “DJ Mo Day” Saturday on 28/22 News.