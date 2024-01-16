WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre has extended its ‘CODE BLUE’ due to the dangerously cold temperatures.

A cold blue means that the area homeless shelters are open for those in need of respite from the cold.

This CODE BLUE will be extended until Sunday. The Keystone Mission Shelter in downtown Wilkes-Barre will keep its overnight shelter doors open.

28/22 News spoke with the staff at Keystone Mission and Ruth’s Place about how they are handling the influx of people.

It’s been a busy past few days for the Keystone Mission.

“There are calls all throughout the day,” said Kathy Regan the operations and program director at Keystone Mission

The nonprofit offers services for men and women experiencing homelessness.

Their new Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center serves as an emergency ‘CODE BLUE’ shelter,

a place where those without somewhere to call home, can find a warm place to sleep.

“You don’t have to be a part of this county to come in here. so you get people that are maybe even just passing through, they’re transient, and they’re looking for a place to stay,” explained Regan.

The shelter will open its doors for ‘CODE BLUE’ at 8:00 p.m. people can come in, shower, and rest until 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

“Well finding volunteers is a little difficult for staying in a shelter overnight,” added Regan.

The shelter can accommodate up to sixty beds. Regan says the most recent ‘CODE BLUE’ alert

brought in over two dozen people each night.

Ruth’s Place Women’s Shelter is also seeing an increased need for their services with the cold weather.

“We opened up five emergency beds earlier in the winter and we’ll keep them open for the duration of the winter time,” said Crystal Kotlowski the senior director at Ruth Place.

Run by Volunteers of America, Ruth’s Place is a 24/7 emergency shelter dedicated to serving single women experiencing homelessness in Luzerne County.

They aren’t a designated ‘code blue’ emergency shelter, they say they’re almost at capacity. However, they’ll make sure no one is left without a place to stay.

“These places that they have right here are the best places cause they give you a home they give you a bed they give you food they give you clothes and that’s something that’s really special because you don’t find too many places like this,” explained Inez King a guest at Ruth’s Place.

Ruth’s place says it’s important to think of others during this weather.

“We’re all one paycheck or one unfortunate situation away from this being our reality.

we need to take care of these programs that are doing the best they can to support these people because you never know when it could be you and you wanna make sure that those resources are there for you and your loved ones too,” continued Kotlowski.

Ruth’s Place and Keystone Mission are always accepting donations or volunteers.