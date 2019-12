WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Judges took their oaths of Office Monday at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

These are County and District Judges who won retention to another term.

Judge Michael Vough was sworn in as President Judge.

