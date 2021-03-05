Luzerne County Head Start to open 20 classrooms for in-person learning

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In-person learning will begin again for 20 classrooms at t he Luzerne County Head Start program on Monday, March 15.

Across Wyoming and Luzerne Counties, 15 sites will make the move to open classrooms on that day, allowing 131 pre-school children to attend in-person classes limited to 10 students. Sanitization, masking, social distancing and screening measures are all in place for the return to in-person learning.

“The benefits of in-person preschool services for young children are invaluable.They learn social and emotional skills, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.We want our children back in the classroom.We want to make sure they are fed, they play, they exercise, they learn, they explore and they make new friends,” said Luzerne County Head Start Executive Director Lynn Evans Biga.

Students will continue to have the option to stay virtual.