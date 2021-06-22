Luzerne County graduate innovates 911 technology

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — An innovator who once lived in Wilkes-Barre is turning his ability to dream big into 911 technology.







Lee Goldstein is a 1986 graduate of Meyers High School. He is CEO of Austin, TX based Real Safe 911. Goldstein just launched the app-based feature which offers video-based emergency calling, three-way emergency calling, real time location tracking and advanced data integration.

The features already existed in other security systems offered by Goldstein including: Real Safe Agent, Real Safe Campus, Real Safe Schools and Real Safe Buildings.

Goldstein spoke with Eyewitness News and offered the following advice to graduates of his alma mater: don’t lose the ability to dream and to remember that success is 50% showing up, 25% skill and knowledge, and 25% luck.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more from Goldstein on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.