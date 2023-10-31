WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The November general election is coming up and area county election bureaus are making final preparations for the big day. Luzerne County has been under the microscope in recent years because of issues with the running of its elections.

A ballot paper shortage last November year gained national attention and led to extended voting hours.

28/22 News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a look at what’s being done to avoid problems this time around.

Luzerne County Bureau of Election workers and managers are checking out more than 700 voting machines that will be sent throughout the county for next tuesday general election they admit it’s a daunting but vital step to ensure election integrity.

“We are just going through all of the machines. We have 709 of them. Our ballot marking devices we are going through to make sure there’s paper in there to make sure everyone is sealed to make sure there’s paper in the printer, two extra reams,” said Luzerne County Director of Elections.

A paper shortage last November led to extended voting hours for some precincts and led to an investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney. That probe found no criminal wrongdoing but did recommend changes to improve the election setup process, including a better system of checks and balances.

“So we have a checklist here. It’s pretty much make sure the paper trays are filled. That we will go through. Two of us will check them off, make sure there’s two packs of paper at the bottom of all them,” Harvey explained.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo says she understands that some voters have questions and may not have confidence in the election process in luzerne county but she insists steps have been taken to prevent issues like those that occurred in previous elections.

“I anticipate that the election is going to go smoothly. It’s really challenging, it’s hard. We’re going to have these minor issues that show up..but we’re prepared and have contingency plans in place,” said Crocamo.

Luzerne County officials say they won’t live in the past, they will learn from the past and move forward.

Tuesday was the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

28/22 News will have full election coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters.