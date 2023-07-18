FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Control Center has a new home.

After starting the project in 2021, the authority’s new control center is finally open for administrative use.

After renting locations since its start in 1996. The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority finally has a permanent home off Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort.

“In the prior days, all of our facilities were kind of separated into various locations. Now what we’re able to do is centralize our operations into one location,” said Chris Belleman, Executive Director of Luzerne County Flood Protection.

The center is home to a newly renovated conference room with accessible historic archives and plans. It’s also adjacent to the authority’s levy maintenance garage holding their equipment, which will soon be renovated as well.

Luzerne County Council members say the new location is much more efficient.

“It’s gonna be able to allow the Flood Protection Authority to respond to flood protection emergencies more quickly,” said Matthew Mitchell, Luzerne County councilman.

Council members also said the new control center received over $8,000,000 in county ARPA funds which helped assist in improvements and renovations in the building. The funds will also be used to further support the center and respond to flooding.

“Historically we have major flooding events in this area so anything we can do to cut down on response time. Save property damage, save lives is very important,” Mitchell added.

The center will also rent out a space for the Department of Homeland Security to use in the coming weeks.