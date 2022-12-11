NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead and three are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday night.

First responders say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to a reported structure fire with entrapment in the 200 block of East Union Street, Nanticoke.

The Nanticoke Fire Department tells Eyewitness News their crews were met with heavy fire and high heat in what they say, “appeared to be an illegal basement apartment.”

Chief Boncal from the Nanticoke Fire Department said firefighters continued to battle the blaze in the basement and located one person dead inside the apartment.

Chief Boncal said he called the coroner, a PSP Fire Marshal to investigate, and the red cross to find housing for the other three residents of the basement apartment.

Chief Boncal tells Eyewitness News an investigation into this fire is underway at this time.

No one else was injured in the fire.